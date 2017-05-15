Fort Myers leaders to vote on FMPD de...

Fort Myers leaders to vote on FMPD deputy chief

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. City leaders are expected to vote on the hiring of a new deputy police chief during Monday's city council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... 8 hr Boyfriend 3
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 8 hr Boyfriend 25
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... 8 hr Boyfriend 13
News Should plastic straws be banned on Fort Myers B... 14 hr Queenie 1
Co-ed marriage, mingling to become capital felo... (Nov '16) Sun Warning to single... 3
Boy lover site (Oct '09) May 12 Foot 5
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... May 12 Quitcherbeachin 6
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC