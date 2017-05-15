Fort Myers family petitions governor ...

Fort Myers family petitions governor for second review of fatal a stand...

FORT MYERS, Fla. The family of a man killed in a South Fort Myers 'stand your ground' incident has requested Gov. Rick Scott to assign the case to another state attorney's office and to present it before a grand jury.

