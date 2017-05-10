Fort Myers family donates $180K to no...

Fort Myers family donates $180K to nonprofits in memory of their daughter

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Greg and Lorraine Gutheim are donating nearly $180,000 to local nonprofits in honor of their daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... 7 hr Quitcherbeachin 3
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... 21 hr Observer 3
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... Tue Boyfriend 3
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... Tue Boyfriend 7
Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig... Mon LEO 477 2
Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14) May 6 RV Steve 3
Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap... May 3 Tommy 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at May 10 at 2:34PM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,325 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC