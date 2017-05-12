Fort Myers and North Fort Myers advan...

Fort Myers and North Fort Myers advance to State Final 4

Fort Myers High School beat the Braden River High Pirates 3-1 in the 7A regional championship Friday night, punching the Greenies' first ticket to the State Final Four in program history.

