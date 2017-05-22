Florida man crashes car into sheriff's 'Don't Drink and Drive' unit
At around 10 p.m. Saturday night during Pirate Fest, Paul M. Wilkins, 63, of Crystal River, drove through a traffic control point at US-19 and Citrus Avenue. He hit a Citrus County Sheriff's Office detective's vehicle and pushed it about 30 feet into their new "Don't Drink and Drive" patrol car.
