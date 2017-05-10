Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden of proof to prosecutors
It could get easier to "stand your ground" in Florida after state lawmakers passed a bill that would put more burden of proof on prosecutors. The change could mean more work for prosecutors in the pretrial process, which would cost you more money.
#1 6 hrs ago
This means more strangers will be gunned down and killed. In America's toxic, hateful, paranoid, disconnected, and totally inauthentic culture, "Stand Your Ground" means "Death To All Strangers!" America is a Hate By Default country. In America, if someone doesn't know you, they hate you. Americans even hate their neighbors! And Florida is about to become a statewide war zone of strangers getting gunned down and murdered.
#2 1 hr ago
Well then the rest of the country should keep living where they are living and not move to FL. I think thats got a lot to do with a lot of laws and things here...it is designed to make it a less attractive place to reside and keep it a "great place to visit but wouldnt wanna live there" kind of state
#3 1 hr ago
...and basically that law means if you are stupid enough to crawl into the window of someones home or try to carjack someone in the state of florida you are more likely to be shot than if you try that in another state...in other words, criminals, please do mpt live here. The stand your ground law is only getting stronger and better.
