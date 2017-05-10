FHP, LCSO to conduct Operation P.E.D.S. Thursday in North Fort Myers
This Thursday, May 11, the Florida Highway Patrol along with the Lee County Sheriff's Office will conduct Operation P.E.D.S. on State Road 78 between the intersection of U.S. 41 and Business 41. The detail will commence at noon and conclude at 2 p.m. Troopers will be looking for pedestrian, bicycle and motorist violations that occur at or near intersections. In 2016, there has been over 270 pedestrian and bicycle crashes involving injuries and 19 bicycle / pedestrian fatalities in Lee County.
