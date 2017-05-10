FHP launches bicyclist, pedestrian safety initiative
Operation P.E.D.S. is a response to the hundreds of people hit in Lee County last year. Troopers focused on SR-78, between US-41 and Business 41, on Thursday, stopping pedestrians and bicyclists to educate them on safety and laws of the road.
