Fatal crash in south Fort Myers cause...

Fatal crash in south Fort Myers causes roadblock

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

At least one person is dead following a Monday morning crash in Fort Myers, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 7 hr Dixie Ladies 39
News ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers 10 hr ICE man 1
Comcast Sun Frank Gannucci 1
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... May 19 Prophecy 8
News SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job... May 19 Prophecy 1
News Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral... May 18 Disgusted 1
Pool fences May 18 Disgusted 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,709 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC