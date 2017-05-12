Facial recognition technology helps find criminals, poses concerns
LARGO, Fla. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's FACES system utilizes millions of mugshots from across the state, along with the state's drivers license database, to confirm identities of persons of interest and suspects of crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy lover site (Oct '09)
|10 hr
|Foot
|5
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|Fri
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|Thu
|Observer
|6
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|May 9
|ICE Man
|12
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 9
|ICE Man
|23
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 9
|Boyfriend
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|May 9
|Boyfriend
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC