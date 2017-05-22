Educators call for veto of controvers...

Educators call for veto of controversial bill

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The superintendent of Lee County Schools is the latest to oppose the bill that gives millions of dollars to charter schools. Nearly every public education employee in the state is outraged over this bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage... 7 hr Floridian 2
Comcast 8 hr Bill 2
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 16 hr Dixie Ladies 39
News ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers 19 hr ICE man 1
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... May 19 Prophecy 8
News SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job... May 19 Prophecy 1
News Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral... May 18 Disgusted 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at May 23 at 4:13AM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,984 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC