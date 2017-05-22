Educators call for veto of controversial bill
The superintendent of Lee County Schools is the latest to oppose the bill that gives millions of dollars to charter schools. Nearly every public education employee in the state is outraged over this bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage...
|7 hr
|Floridian
|2
|Comcast
|8 hr
|Bill
|2
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|16 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|39
|ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers
|19 hr
|ICE man
|1
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|May 19
|Prophecy
|8
|SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job...
|May 19
|Prophecy
|1
|Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral...
|May 18
|Disgusted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC