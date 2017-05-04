E9 Update: Saying Goodbye To SWFL Eag...

E9 Update: Saying Goodbye To SWFL Eagle As Harriet And M15 Return To Nest, Watch Live Cam

On May 5, 2017, it became apparent that E9 has finally left the nest. The sole eaglet for the 2016-2017 Southwest Florida eagle season, E9 has captivated thousands of viewers since hatching on New Year's Eve.

