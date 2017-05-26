Dunbar hopes end-of-school bash helps curb crime
The Dunbar Stop the Violence Celebration, an annual last-day-of-school party in its 11th year, invites children and parents to come out for a day of fun, food and games in an effort to show them how to get along with their peers. The beginning of summer vacation represents an opportunity to channel kids' energy away from fighting and crime and toward a brighter future, Fort Myers police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreets bar
|15 hr
|Upset Dek Customer
|7
|Bar/club patrons, if you want to request rap/hi...
|Fri
|Tommy
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Thu
|Slow dancer
|8
|Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers
|Thu
|Tommy
|2
|Only friendly, sociable people allowed at the n...
|Thu
|Social man
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Thu
|LamarCapricorn
|37
|Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage...
|May 23
|Floridian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC