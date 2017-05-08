Convicted Lehigh Acres drug dealer gets 8 years in prison
FORT MYERS, Fla. A Lehigh Acres man convicted of drug distribution and firearm offense charges was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|10 hr
|LEO 477
|2
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|11 hr
|LEO 477
|5
|Edward Lee Gibby
|Mon
|Curious
|1
|Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14)
|May 6
|RV Steve
|3
|Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap...
|May 3
|Tommy
|1
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|May 3
|Unhappy
|5
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 2
|Jealous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC