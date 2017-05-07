Community rallies for North Fort Myer...

Community rallies for North Fort Myers woman who lost legs

Others are now giving what they can to help the North Fort Myers mother of five. Hagmann's legs were amputated last month after a car crashed into her near Exit 139 on Interstate 75 as she rendered aid to a driver involved in an earlier crash.

