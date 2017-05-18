City approves loan for Eastwood Golf Course renovation
Fort Myers is preparing to loan out millions to help rebuild a city-owned golf course in the direct path of a major road project. Eastwood Golf Course has had construction crews working on through their front nine holes, as they extend Hanson Street to Ortiz Avenue.
