Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers

Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers

There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from 17 hrs ago, titled Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

Witnesses tell NBC2 they heard yelling directed at two women in the parking lot of Babe's at US-41 and Hill Avenue. Police say those two women were in the car when someone shot it, shattering the windows.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Party man

Cape Coral, FL

#1 15 hrs ago
And it's been just slightly more than 2 years since the last time there was a shooting at or near Babe's.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backstreets bar 4 hr Worthless 5
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) 6 hr LamarCapricorn 37
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Tue Jennifer 40
News Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage... Tue Floridian 2
Comcast Tue Bill 2
News ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers May 22 ICE man 1
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... May 19 Prophecy 8
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,557 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC