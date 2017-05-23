Cape residents express mixed feelings...

Cape residents express mixed feelings about roundabout project

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Some residents say a roundabout at the busy intersection would cause more confusion and car crashes because not all drivers understand how to navigate through it. Despite residents having mixed feelings about putting a roundabout in downtown, the city is still moving forward with this piece of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 9 hr Jennifer 40
News Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl... 13 hr Quitcherbeachin 1
News Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage... 22 hr Floridian 2
Comcast 23 hr Bill 2
News ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers Mon ICE man 1
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... May 19 Prophecy 8
News SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job... May 19 Prophecy 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at May 23 at 2:32PM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,236,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC