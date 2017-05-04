Brush fire sparks in N. Fort Myers
Structures were threatened after a brush fire sparked in North Fort Myers Sunday afternoon, according to the Bay Shore Fire Chief Larry Nisbet. A lack of whipping winds was a big help for the first responders, however, the dry conditions were a major cause for the flames.
