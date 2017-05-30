Brother of NFL's Sammy Watkins to stay in jail
A million dollar check wasn't quite enough to bail out alleged Lake Boyz gang member Jari McMiller. NFL star and Fort Myers native Sammy Watkins was a no-show at his brother Jari's bail hearing Tuesday, despite signing over the million dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|22 hr
|Not happy
|7
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|23 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|30
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|23 hr
|Prince John
|6
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|7
|Ladies, if you don't like being touched, DO NOT...
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|2
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC