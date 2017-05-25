Besieged Fort Myers cancer care giant files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
FORT MYERS, Fla. Amid multi-million dollar settlements, multiple class-action lawsuits, financial woes and two leadership changes, 21st Century Oncology filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar/club patrons, if you want to request rap/hi...
|2 hr
|Tommy
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|2 hr
|Slow dancer
|8
|Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers
|2 hr
|Tommy
|2
|Only friendly, sociable people allowed at the n...
|7 hr
|Social man
|1
|Backstreets bar
|8 hr
|Zipper King
|6
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|17 hr
|LamarCapricorn
|37
|Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage...
|May 23
|Floridian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC