Bait shop accused of dumping human wa...

Bait shop accused of dumping human waste into Caloosahatchee

13 hrs ago

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A well-known floating bait shop is facing consequences after a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigation revealed workers were dumping human waste into the Caloosahatchee River.

