Are surgery centers safe?
FORT MYERS, Fla. If you recently had a surgical procedure that was considered fairly A minor-such as cataract removal-you might have gone to what's called an ambuA laA tory surgery center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|5 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|28
|Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral...
|8 hr
|Disgusted
|1
|Pool fences
|8 hr
|Disgusted
|1
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|16 hr
|Prince John
|4
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Wed
|Termite
|36
|Are your kida s toys spying on them?
|Wed
|Charleneftmyers
|3
|Bridge heights
|Wed
|Malcolmvella
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC