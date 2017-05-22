ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers

The new story will be located across the street of the Pine Manor community, about a half mile south of the intersection of US-41 and Fowler Street/Boy Scout Drive. There will be two in-person hiring events for the new store on Friday, June 2, and Friday, June 9. Job seekers are to check out the Florida section of their careers website to stay updated on the latest hiring information when it becomes available.

ICE man

Fort Myers, FL

#1 5 hrs ago
It will be very good for the community. The county should consider installing pedestrian bridge there to make it much safer for walkers and bicyclists too.
