ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from 7 hrs ago, titled ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
The new story will be located across the street of the Pine Manor community, about a half mile south of the intersection of US-41 and Fowler Street/Boy Scout Drive. There will be two in-person hiring events for the new store on Friday, June 2, and Friday, June 9. Job seekers are to check out the Florida section of their careers website to stay updated on the latest hiring information when it becomes available.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
It will be very good for the community. The county should consider installing pedestrian bridge there to make it much safer for walkers and bicyclists too.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|3 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|39
|Comcast
|22 hr
|Frank Gannucci
|1
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|May 19
|Prophecy
|8
|SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job...
|May 19
|Prophecy
|1
|Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral...
|May 18
|Disgusted
|1
|Pool fences
|May 18
|Disgusted
|1
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|May 18
|Prince John
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC