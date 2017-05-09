Addiction costs widespread, long-lasting

The amount of resources spent to fight addiction add up to an average of about $2,500 for every adult in the U.S. Costs related to medical care, lost productivity, crime, unemployment, domestic abuse, divorce, homelessness and early death all place a burden on the public at large. The cost of imprisonment for a drug user is upwards of $30,000 a year, and more could wind up in prison if the Justice Department rolls back Obama-era leniency toward drug offenders, as it's reportedly considering .

