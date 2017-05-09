Addiction costs widespread, long-lasting

Addiction costs widespread, long-lasting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

The amount of resources spent to fight addiction add up to an average of about $2,500 for every adult in the U.S. Costs related to medical care, lost productivity, crime, unemployment, domestic abuse, divorce, homelessness and early death all place a burden on the public at large. The cost of imprisonment for a drug user is upwards of $30,000 a year, and more could wind up in prison if the Justice Department rolls back Obama-era leniency toward drug offenders, as it's reportedly considering .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... 6 hr Quitcherbeachin 3
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... 19 hr Observer 3
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... Tue Boyfriend 3
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... Tue Boyfriend 7
Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig... Mon LEO 477 2
Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14) May 6 RV Steve 3
Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap... May 3 Tommy 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at May 10 at 2:34PM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC