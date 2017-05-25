2 SWFL cities among nationa s fastest...

2 SWFL cities among nationa s fastest-growing

39 min ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday said Bonita Springs and Fort Myers respectively had the 8th and 15th fastest growth rates in the nation. Both cities are located in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro areas, and both had growth rates just under 5 percent.

