Witnesses galore, but judge wants spe...

Witnesses galore, but judge wants speedy a Lake Boyza trial

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A judge is seeking to limit the length of the trial of a suspected "Lake Boyz" gang member, even as prosecutors ready hundreds of witnesses and the defense seeks nearly a month to present its case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16) 13 hr Leoslittlepecker 5
Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th... 13 hr Swampie 8
News Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f... Mon Prince John 1
Trump is Totally Unqualified Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 7
News Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'... Apr 8 Ice Man 1
Duffy's Sports Grill Apr 7 Bill 1
Bullys Apr 7 Ice Man 2
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC