Weather Blog: Fort Myers breaks 42-year-old record high
The official high temperature observed Sunday afternoon at Page Field Airport in Fort Myers was 92. This breaks the previous record of 91 set in 1975 and marks the warmest daytime high temperature the city has seen so far this year. Temperatures in the 90s are unusual in early April.
