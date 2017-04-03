Water release resolution bill passes Tally, heads for DC
A bill focused on resolving some of our major water issues in Southwest Florida and all over the state had senators vote yes. A bill focused on resolving some of our major water issues in Southwest Florida and all over the state had senators vote yes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|11 hr
|Not Paul Herman K...
|32
|Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15)
|19 hr
|thebsdetector
|18
|Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Danny N
|9
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Tue
|Joe Schmoe
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Mark Lakey
|19
|Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH
|Apr 2
|Drive right or go...
|1
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|Shallow Hal
|25
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC