Treating Congestive Heart Failure
FORT MYERS, Fla. More than five million adults in the United States have heart failure, which occurs when the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to support the body's needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|8 hr
|Leoslittlepecker
|5
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|8 hr
|Swampie
|8
|Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f...
|21 hr
|Prince John
|1
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'...
|Apr 8
|Ice Man
|1
|Duffy's Sports Grill
|Apr 7
|Bill
|1
|Bullys
|Apr 7
|Ice Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC