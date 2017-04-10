Tracking your tax dollars: New sidewa...

Tracking your tax dollars: New sidewalks torn up for new project

An NBC2 viewer is concerned saying a construction crew just tore up new sidewalks in Fort Myers to make way for a new project. Tearing up sidewalk on Lagg Avenue and Rhonda Street isn't cheap, especially after a new walkway was laid not long ago.

