Suspect arrested in shooting of LaBelle teen
The shooting happened in the early hours of April 15 and left 18-year-old Brady Walker in critical condition. Hendry deputies said they received tips that Johnson had been hiding out in Fort Myers and had returned to his mother's house in LaBelle Monday evening.
