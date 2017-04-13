Some SWFL post offices extend hours for tax returns

FORT MYERS, Fla. The 2017 tax filing deadline is fast approaching and post offices are preparing for last minute tax filers on April 18. Below is a list of post offices in the Southwest Florida area that will remain open after 5:00 p.m.: The IRS accepts the first-class postmark as proof of filing by April 18. The Postal Service also has these tips for income tax filers mailing returns: If filing on April 18, mail early in the day at any Post Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.