SalusCare VP pleads not guilty to sex...

SalusCare VP pleads not guilty to sexual assault of teen

16 hrs ago

A vice president of a mental health facility in Fort Myers pleaded not guilty to sexual assault on a teen. A Fort Myers police officer was called out to 3500 Palm Avenue after Lee deputies found a suspicious vehicle in a wooded area near the Metro Parkway overpass.

