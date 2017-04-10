SalusCare VP arrested for alleged sex assault of teen
The vice president and CIO of SalusCare, a mental health and substance abuse care center in Fort Myers, was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly sexually battering a teenager. That deputy received a call from Lee Viacava who said he was Parham's attorney and that his client would turn himself in, which he did.
