Runway construction at Page Field cau...

Runway construction at Page Field causes ruckus for neighbors

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Fort Myers neighborhoods are waking up to twice as many planes flying over their homes, and construction at Page Field is to blame. Most of the air traffic now flies above neighborhoods like McGregor Reserve where they say planes fly as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 11 p.m. We put it to the test Tuesday and in a matter of 30 minutes, watched as six planes flew directly overhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig... Mon Floridian 1
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Mon R12 Freon 49
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. Apr 23 Yikes 3
News Mandatory one-day watering Apr 22 ICE MAN 1
News Developer unveils plans for new downtown Fort M... Apr 22 ICE MAN 3
News Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My... Apr 22 hobee 2
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Apr 22 Rockade man 5
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC