Runway construction at Page Field causes ruckus for neighbors
Fort Myers neighborhoods are waking up to twice as many planes flying over their homes, and construction at Page Field is to blame. Most of the air traffic now flies above neighborhoods like McGregor Reserve where they say planes fly as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 11 p.m. We put it to the test Tuesday and in a matter of 30 minutes, watched as six planes flew directly overhead.
