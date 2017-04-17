Robbery suspect punched out at North Fort Myers home
Santony Gadsden, 36, of Heiman Avenue in Fort Myers, was arrested Sunday at Lee Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by ambulance after he was knocked out by a single punch. George Saladino was eating in his car while waiting on friends and saw Gadsden jump out of the bushes at his friends' house on the 14200 block of North Cleveland Avenue, where he was parked, according to the sheriff's office.
