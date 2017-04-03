Residents speak out against Fort Myers high-rise plans
Some city leaders want to encourage more high-rise construction, in part to attract millennials , but many people who turned out to Monday's City Council meeting spoke in opposition of the idea. "We try to be Miami-light with developments like this, and we are not Miami.
