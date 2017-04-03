Request for DOJ investigation into FMPD faces AG roadblock
A memo by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions creates doubt for those seeking a federal investigation into Fort Myers police. The memo released Tuesday is considered the mission statement for a new direction for the Department of Justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ...
|32 min
|Ice Man
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|17 hr
|Not Paul Herman K...
|32
|Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15)
|Wed
|thebsdetector
|18
|Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Danny N
|9
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Tue
|Joe Schmoe
|2
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Mark Lakey
|19
|Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH
|Apr 2
|Drive right or go...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC