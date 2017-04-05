Plans for nearby high-rises irk Dean ...

Plans for nearby high-rises irk Dean Park residents

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Many in the city have a low opinion on high-rises - and they're making their voices heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ... 7 hr Club man 2
Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15) 7 hr Prince John 19
Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's... 7 hr Dating advisory 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Wed Not Paul Herman K... 32
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Wed Danny N 9
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Apr 4 Joe Schmoe 2
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Apr 3 Mark Lakey 19
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at April 07 at 4:56AM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC