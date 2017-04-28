NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Rating Increa...

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company's testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. 1 hr LEO 477 4
News Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann 1 hr ICE MAN 1
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... 20 hr Prince John 3
Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16) Wed Ihaterap 7
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... Wed Prince John 2
Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig... Apr 24 Floridian 1
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Apr 24 R12 Freon 49
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,625,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC