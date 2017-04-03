Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect's phone
Naked photos of missing 9-year-old Diana Alvarez have been found on a suspect's phone, according to court documents. Jorge Guerrero, the man suspected of taking the girl, told authorities the photos were taken in Fort Myers in December of 2015 while he was still living at Diana's home, according to documents.
