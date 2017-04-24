Mother-of-five has both legs amputated after saving car crash victim
A mother-of-five had to have her legs amputated after she was hit by a car while helping another driver. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/motheroffive-has-both-legs-amputated-after-saving-car-crash-victim-35666200.html A mother-of-five had to have her legs amputated after she was hit by a car while helping another driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Fri
|Kgdiesel
|49
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Apr 28
|LEO 477
|4
|Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann
|Apr 28
|ICE MAN
|1
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|Apr 27
|Prince John
|3
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Apr 27
|RETIRED LEO
|34
|help.. looking for Addis family
|Apr 26
|Needing info
|1
|Review; The Keys Bar & Grill at Gulf Coast Town... (Mar '16)
|Apr 26
|Ihaterap
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC