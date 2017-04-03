Mayor for a Day

Mayor for a Day

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Gulfshore Life

As I would soon learn, when you are mayor, everyone wants to shake your hand. Some people even want hugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duffy's Sports Grill 2 hr Bill 1
Bullys 5 hr Ice Man 2
Karma is a bitch 5 hr Ice Man 1
News 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ... 19 hr Club man 2
Babe's is still hiring! (Jul '15) 19 hr Prince John 19
Use extreme financial caution at Lookers! (Jan '16) Apr 5 Danny N 9
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Apr 3 Mark Lakey 19
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC