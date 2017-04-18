Mandatory one-day watering
By now everyone has heard that we will be going to one day a week watering in Cape Coral. An old saying was, "Cape Coral is paradise."
#1 1 min ago
One day a week watering will not keep your grass green but it will keep it from dying too. Those medians should follow one day a week schedule too.
