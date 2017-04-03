Man with gun, machete caught stealing at Walmart
Police arrested a man armed with gun and an unusual machete at the Walmart on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers early Monday morning. The employees also said he had what appeared to be a machete, which had been fashioned to look like an umbrella in a homemade cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|1 hr
|Prince John
|1
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Mark Lakey
|19
|Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH
|Sun
|Drive right or go...
|1
|Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|Shallow Hal
|25
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 31
|Youdy Gorshi
|15
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|Chris
|47
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC