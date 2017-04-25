Man sought in $600 Fort Myers Convenience store theft
The suspect is accused of stealing more than $600 in razor blades, according to officials. He walked into a CVS store on the 10000 block of Palm Beach Boulevard and filled up a handheld basket with razor blades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|Mon
|Floridian
|1
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Mon
|R12 Freon
|49
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|Apr 23
|Yikes
|3
|Mandatory one-day watering
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|1
|Developer unveils plans for new downtown Fort M...
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|3
|Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My...
|Apr 22
|hobee
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Apr 22
|Rockade man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC