Man killed outside Fort Myers gentlem...

Man killed outside Fort Myers gentlemana s club

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 32-year-old man shot and killed in the parking lot of a gentleman's club early Saturday morning, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH 15 hr Drive right or go... 1
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Sun Jeff Mathews 18
Obesity has NO excuses in Southwest Florida! (Jul '15) Fri Shallow Hal 25
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mar 31 Youdy Gorshi 15
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 30 Chris 47
Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10) Mar 30 packerted 49
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at April 03 at 4:10AM EDT

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC