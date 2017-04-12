Man arrested for Fort Myers shooting
FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning on U.S. 41 , the Fort Myers Police Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|Tue
|Leoslittlepecker
|5
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|Tue
|Swampie
|8
|Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f...
|Mon
|Prince John
|1
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|Naked photos of Diana Alvarez found on suspect'...
|Apr 8
|Ice Man
|1
|Duffy's Sports Grill
|Apr 7
|Bill
|1
|Bullys
|Apr 7
|Ice Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC