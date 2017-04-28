Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann
There are 1 comment on the Greenfield story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lyndsay Johns, left, and her wife Danielle Hagmann.
Crash survivor who lost legs vows 'I will walk' Danielle Hagmann's strength shines through despite loss of her legs in a traumatic crash. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2qd0Lbo Danielle Hagmann speaks about her challenges and her optimism for her future with her children and wife after losing her legs while helping another motorist who was in a crash on I-75.
#1 10 hrs ago
I probably would have stopped too. It's just unfortunate idiot driver that hit her probably should have not been driving.Driving is a privilege not a right.
